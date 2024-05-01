SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police says a Correctional Officer from Dover has been arrested for using his position to smuggle illegal contraband into James T. Vaughn Correctional Center and accept bribes for facilitating drug distribution operations within the prison.
31-year-old Jahee White was arrested following a joint investigation by the Delaware State Police, Department of Correction, Department of Justice and the FBI.
White has been committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $95,000 cash bond. He faces the following felony charges.
- Official Misconduct Position Used to Engage in Criminal Conduct – 3 counts
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possess with Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit Controlled Substance
- Receiving a Bribe
- Promoting Prison Contraband Possess Illegal Narcotic or Prescription Medication with Intent to Deliver
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are seeking further information. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Sergeant M. Radcliffe by calling (302) 365-8415. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.