GEORGETOWN, Del. - On November 30th, the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) says that they recognized Correctional Officers and medical professionals for saving the life of an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution (SCI) earlier this year.
On August 14th, DOC says that a 62-year-old inmate was working at SCI kitchen when he started showing signs of a heart attack. According to DOC, Correctional Sergeant Markie Lewis, who was assigned to the kitchen area, activated a medical alert. They say Lieutenant Greg Callaway, Lieutenant Rae Morgan and Sergeant Joe Mears responded to the alert, and together the Officers helped the inmate who was struggling to breathe.
Moments later, DOC says Registered Nurse Kathy Moore from the SCI medical team joined the response and started CPR. They say more officer joined and helped with the CPR in rotating shifts until Georgetown EMS Emergency Medical Technicians Michael Petusky and Michael Moore arrived and continued lifesaving measures.
According to DOC, EMS was able to restore the inmate's pulse and normal breathing at an area hospital, making a full recovery. The DOC says that all Correctional Officers receive CPR training during their initial academy training.
“When their training and skills were needed in a life-threatening emergency situation Correctional Officers, correctional medical staff, and community emergency medical first responders jumped into action and worked together to give an incarcerated person a second chance at life," said Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. "Not only did he survive and recover, but he has now been released and has a new opportunity to live a productive life. That success is a credit to our dedicated team and it reflects our commitment to excellence.”
“I am extremely proud of our Officers and staff for not only being heroes and saving someone’s life that day but also for putting themselves in a position to provide that level of service every day," said DOC Bureau of Prisons Chief Shane Troxler. "I know how hard it can be to keep that edge in a correctional environment that is built around predictability and routine and I find it encouraging and uplifting that you have continued to do your job and perform your duties at the highest level day in and day out.”
The DOC says that the inmate had served 40 years in prison, and has since completed his sentence. He has since been transferred to a DOC community corrections facility where he is receiving reentry services as he prepares to return to the community.