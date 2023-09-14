Cost share program for cover crops gets funding approved to help farmers

DELAWARE- The Sussex Conservation District's recently approved funding for a cost share cover crop program.
That means up to $75,000 for farmers to plant cover crops to protect their soil in the off season.
The District said that this assistance comes as cover crops prove to be a more eco-friendly option.
Brian Tull works on his family farm and said the program allows him to get more help during harvest season,
"We're very busy trying to get the crops out. Weather can play havoc on trying to do that so anything we can get, especially from the guys in the air. They can get in, apply, and it's very effective."
If you are planning on applying for the cost share program, it's important to remember that those cover crop acres cannot be covered in manure until march 1st, 2024.
To learn more about the program, visit here.