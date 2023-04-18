OCEAN CITY, Md. - In Monday night's meeting, Ocean City council has voted unanimously to allow e-bikes to be ridden on the boardwalk during both off-season festivals, SunFest and Springfest.
Some community members are concerned about this, especially when it comes bikers affecting the safety of children on the boardwalk.
Ocean City local Hans Wild says, "I see them often riding their regular bicycle, you see the kids running right in front of the bicycle and everything."
According to the current town ordinances listed on Ocean City's website, class one e-bikes that require some pedaling are allowed on the boardwalk from the Sat. of Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, between 2 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Class two and three e-bikes are not allowed on the boardwalk at any time.