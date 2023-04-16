SEAFORD, Del. - Voting for the Seaford Municipal Election took place Saturday at Seaford City Office. Two council seats were available, each for a three-year term.
Incumbent Dan Henderson won the first seat with 242 votes. He was first elected in 2014 and serves currently as a councilman and the vice mayor. Challenger Michael Bradley won the second seat with 220 votes.
The two beat out incumbent Jose Santos, who had 166 votes and was first elected in 2020 to his first and only term to date.
The total number of ballots cast was 340, with 295 voting in-person and 45 submitting absentee ballots. Those voting were able to select one or two candidates when casting their ballots.
The mayor and council meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 7 p.m. at the Seaford City Office.