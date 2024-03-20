OCEAN CITY, Md - The lineup of musical acts for this fall's Country Calling Festival is expected to be announced on Wednesday.
It was this month that organizers announced they were bringing a large-style country music event back to Delmarva. There was a short-lived one in 2015, the Big Barrel Festival in Dover, which followed the Fire Fly Festival. In early 2016, it was reported that Big Barrel was canceled and it has not returned.
Country Calling is taking place Oct. 4-5. It is the weekend that follows Oceans Calling at the same location (Sept. 27-29).
Organizers are promising over 25 acts performing on three stages. Two of the stages will be set up on the beach and the other will be along the boardwalk.