NASHVILLE, Tn. - Country singer and Maryland native Jimmy Charles has released the music video for his song "It's a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn't Understand".
“We are so excited about this new music video,” Charles said. “It captures all the fabulous things we love about Maryland, including Oriole Park at Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, Ocean City, Fort McHenry, steamed crabs, Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, and of course, Chesapeake Bay. It also features special guest appearances by Captain Maryland, Francis Scott Key, the Oriole Bird, Mr. Boh of Natty Boh, and the Towson University tiger mascot ‘Doc.’”
Charles team says the video was produced by Nashville's Saylors Brothers Entertainment, but several local Maryland videographers and drone operators contributed footage to the video.
Charles was born and raised in Ocean City, MD. After earning his degree from Towson University, he headed to Nashville to pursue his singing and songwriting career. He auditioned for Nashville Star along with 40,000 other people and advanced to the top 50. Charles would go on to earn a unanimous vote ticket to “Hollywood” as a Season 9 American Idol contestant.
While the singer-songwriter found early success in 2014 with his first single, Whatever It Takes, which was picked up nationally by iHeart radio, it was the power of Superman, released in 2015, that solidified his place in the industry spotlight. Written for ZERO the End of Prostate Cancer nonprofit to promote awareness with bandmate Goose Gossett and cancer survivor/mentor Phil Shulka, the song’s companion video premiered on CMT, trending in the #1 spot for more than a week.
Charles’ music video release for Hard Way To Go premiered with CMT and climbed to #1 on The Country Network! The video was paired with an outreach program with National partners American Addiction Centers, Vertava Health, and other addiction awareness non-profits to help reach those battling addiction.
A national spokesman for ZERO the End of Prostate Cancer since 2014, Charles was named Outstanding Young Tennessean in 2017 for his work against the disease. He went on to win the national Ten Outstanding Young Americans (TOYA) honor in 2019. Charles and his wife Miranda later formed their own non-profit, #IAMNOTALONE, which focuses on the strength and well-being of all cancer survivors.
In addition to the ISSA Male Entertainer of the Year award he received in Atlanta, GA on Aug. 6, Charles previously earned the Nashville Industry Music Awards “Male Country Artist of the Year” and “Song of the Year" for Never Had a Bad Day.
Charles says he will be performing on Friday, August 26th as a part of Jeep Week, and on Friday, September 2nd, he will be releasing his latest single Fish On, which he wrote for the Ocean City White Marlin Open. On Saturday, September 3rd, he say he'll be headlining the 17th Annual Crab Derby in Crisfield, Maryland.