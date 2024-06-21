WICOMICO COUNTY- County Executives issue a burn ban for Wicomico County as dry conditions prevail.
This ban comes after a recommendation from the Burn Ban Committee, a group consisting of representatives from the County Health Department, the Forestry Service, County Department of Emergency Services, fire fighters, county code enforcement and the National Weather Service.
County Executive Julie Giordano issued the ban and said it will last for seven days from Thursday. Giordano expects the dry conditions to continue into the foreseeable future and plans to extend the ban upon further re-assessment.
All outdoor burning is prohibited except for gas and charcoal grilling as well as campfires at Roaring Point and Sandy Hill campgrounds, but need to be monitored and confined to a fire ring, grill, pit, or fireplace. Violations of the ban include a $500 fine per incident.