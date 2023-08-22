BIVALVE, Md. -The Wicomico Department of Environmental Health says Cove Beach has been put under a bacteria advisory due to elevated levels.
UPDATE: The advisory has been lifted as of August 22. Bacteria levels are back to normal.
Original article below:
They say that children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system are the ones most likely to get sick from swimming in contaminated water, and are also the most likely to become seriously ill from exposure to waterborne illnesses.
According to the department, exposure to bacteria, viruses, and parasites in contaminated water can cause symptoms and diseases ranging from ear, nose, and eye infections to diarrhea, vomiting, hepatitis, encephalitis, skin rashes, and respiratory illnesses.
They say to follow these tips to reduce the risk of getting sick:
- Pay attention to contamination and advisory warnings and stay out of polluted water.
- Avoid swimming at beaches after heavy rainfall.
- Stay out of murky or foul-smelling water.
- Avoid beach water if you have an open wound or infection.
- Swim without putting your head under water.
The department says to call (410) 546- 4446 or visit www.wicomicohealth.org with any questions.
Tyaskin beach was put under a similar advisory twice this summer.