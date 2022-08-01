Sussex County, Del.- COVID-19 cases are rising in Sussex County.
According to Dr. Lindsay Albanese with Aspira Health says that the rises in cases can be attributed to the BA.5 Omicron variant, as well as relaxed masking policies and people traveling in the summer months.
"That particular variant is more infectious so it spreads easier," she says. "That does not mean it's more deadly. Certainly getting vaccinated will protect you, but it definitely spreads faster than the variants we saw in the fall."
Albanese says that the best way to protect yourself is to get your booster shot if you are eligible, and to remember basic cleanliness such as washing your hands.
There is a vaccine for the omicron variant under development, but there is no set time as to when it will be readily available at this time. Albanese says getting your booster is very important.
"Anytime you are eligible to be boosted, it is highly recommended," she said. While the booster is not a cure, Albanese says that it is important in keeping you safe.
"It helps prevent the spread of the disease, and helps prevent you from getting sicker than you would if you were not."