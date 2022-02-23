LEWES, Del.— On Wednesday, members of the Lewes Board of Health discussed the dropping COVID-19 cases in Sussex County. Health leaders are also recommending families get the booster for higher immunity to COVID-19 and its variants. Beebe healthcare says elective surgeries will resume.
Dr. Paul Cowan of Beebe Healthcare says the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sussex County has dropped from 90 Feb. 1 and now 22.
Dr. Cowan says this influenced governor carney's decision to lift the mask mandate on Feb. 11.
"That masking mandate was really at the request of the health organizations because we were being crushed by volume. the healthcare organizations will take some responsibility for masking over the last two months," Dr. Cowan said.
R.L. Hughes, the new Emergency Management Director at Beebe Healthcare says that lower number of COVID-19 cases has eased some of the pressure on healthcare staff.
The Cape Henlopen School District will meet on March 10 to discuss what happens after the school mask mandate ends at the end of march and how that could impact upcoming graduations.
"My goal is to have opportunities for masking to be recommended. We're still trying to work out the details of what that'll look like with contact tracing before we finalize it," Bob Fulton, Superintendent of Cape Henlopen School District, said.
The Lewes Board of Health says its next meeting on April 19.