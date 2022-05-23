DELAWARE- The numbers show that COVID-19 is spreading in Delaware with just over twenty percent of tests with positive results and about 575 cases on a 7-day moving average.
Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says the best thing to do for anyone leaving or entering the state is to get tested.
"Test before people come together," Dr. Rattay said. "Certainly, you know, test if there are symptoms. Test if people have been exposed. Get vaccinated before you come together."
Emily David of Governor John Carney’s office said in a statement today that he echoes the Division of Public Health’s recommendation of masking up in public indoor settings at this time. She also said that the governor is feeling better after his infection and is attending in-person activities on a limited basis.
Walk-in Director at Aspira Health in Lewes Dr. Lindsay Albanese says that isolation periods are the same for everyone regardless of vaccination status.
"You need to isolate away from others at home for a full five days from when your symptoms started," Dr. Albanese said. "If at the end of those five days your symptoms have improved and your fever free for 24 hours you can end isolation. You just need to be strict about mask wearing for an additional five days."
There is optimism from health experts about COVID-19 treatments. Chief Quality Officer at TidalHealth Dr. Chris Snyder says people who are at higher risk and have tested positive for COVID have options to go to like pills and infusions.
"The preferred course would actually be using Paxlovid because it actually reduces the viral load," Dr. Snyder said. "The antibodies, all they do is prevent the inflammatory response. So we’re better off preventing the virus from getting more engaged in your body."
More tools are available than ever to prevent serious COVID-19 infection and they could be saving a trip if people catch virus symptoms soon enough.