Customers on social media have been excited about the return of the cows. Courtesy Hopkins Farm Creamery.

Customers on social media have been excited about the return of the cows. Courtesy Hopkins Farm Creamery.

LEWES, Del. - Hopkins Farm Creamery opened for the season Thursday at 12 p.m. In addition to announcing job openings and the current limited-time flavor, chocolate marshmallow, the ice cream shop shared that it has completed its expansion.

The expansion includes picnic tables, bathrooms, and the heavily-desired return of the cows. Customers on social media have shared that they can't wait to visit them again.

"I haven't been able to get any work done because I keep going to see them and talk to them," a Hopkins administrator shared on Facebook. "They are truly a delight to have around."

Hopkins will be open from 12-8 p.m. every day with extended hours over Memorial Day weekend.