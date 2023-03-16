LEWES, Del. - Hopkins Farm Creamery opened for the season Thursday at 12 p.m. In addition to announcing job openings and the current limited-time flavor, chocolate marshmallow, the ice cream shop shared that it has completed its expansion.
The expansion includes picnic tables, bathrooms, and the heavily-desired return of the cows. Customers on social media have shared that they can't wait to visit them again.
"I haven't been able to get any work done because I keep going to see them and talk to them," a Hopkins administrator shared on Facebook. "They are truly a delight to have around."
Hopkins will be open from 12-8 p.m. every day with extended hours over Memorial Day weekend.