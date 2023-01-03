MILFORD, Del. - NFL player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest during Monday night's Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game has raised questions regarding heart health, athletes, and the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack.
Cardiac arrest, which Hamlin suffered after a play, is when the heart stops or isn't moving correctly, according to Chair of Emergency Medicine at Bayhealth Medical Center Dr. Kelly Abbrescia.
"A cardiac arrest can be due to a heart attack, but it can also be due to an abnormal heart rhythm or other metabolic problem in your body that causes the heart to stop, like abnormal electrolytes or other problems," Abbrescia said. "It can be due to congenital heart disease, which a person is born with, or even trauma can do it. There are a variety of things that can cause cardiac arrest, not just from the heart but from problems with the lungs or other areas of the body."
In contrast, Abbrescia shared that a heart attack is when an artery of the heart gets blocked and enough oxygen doesn't get to the heart. Heart attack patients can have chest pain, shortness of breath, and a variety of other symptoms. She said that heart attacks are generally but not always seen in people who have underlying medical problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking.
When asked how bystanders can help if someone becomes unresponsive, Abbrescia responded quickly.
"First and foremost, call 911."
Then, provide CPR. Bayhealth offers classes on CPR both for individuals simply interested in learning and for certification. Courses cover CPR for infants, children, and adults as well as how to use an AED.
"It is so important in cardiac arrest that is due to the abnormal rhythm of the heart to have early defibrillation. Every minute makes a difference," Abbrescia said.
Automatic External Defibrillators are available in many public places like shopping areas, near restrooms, near sporting and concert events, and other open public spaces. Many AEDs come with directions for use and some even explain the steps out loud for placing the pads on someone in distress and how to deliver a shock.
In regards to concerns parents and coaches may have about athletes and heart health, Dr. Abbrescia explained that screening exams often required before young people are cleared to play sports are important. These exams include listening to the heart to hear if a murmur or other abnormality is present, as they can be in anybody. Family history that includes a member with a sudden heart-related death is also a sign of a possible heart abnormality.
"You can have heart abnormalities with no heart disease when you have sudden trauma or something like that to the heart," said Abbrescia. "That's why, in athletics, you will commonly see a physician on the sidelines, as we know with any sport anything can happen. It’s important to know that a lot of these patients that have these heart events don’t have heart disease in the essence of clogged arteries. It can be more congenital things, or with heart trauma, you don’t need any medical history at all to have an abnormal rhythm and an event. That’s why it’s so scary and so important to have a medical professional around and to have these AEDs available.”
Doctors recommend that, outside of athletes receiving a pre-season screening exam, checking family history, and wearing the correct protective gear, athletes should have good hydration and work up to the desired level of performance over time instead of jumping right in.
Those interested in taking CPR classes through Bayhealth can choose from:
- A friends and family course for $18
- A certification-based CPR and first aid hybrid course with online work to be completed prior to the classroom skills portion for $70
- A certification-based pediatric CPR and first aid course that focuses on children and infants with online work to be completed prior to the classroom skills portion for $55
Registration for the friends and family class is available through the classes and events page on bayhealth.org. The certification courses require a phone call to the Bayhealth education department at 302-744-7135.