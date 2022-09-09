Crapemyrtle Bark Scale Insects On The Rise In Sussex County

Sussex County, Del.- A new pest is starting to rise in Sussex County.
An insect called Crapemyrtle Bark Scale is starting to spread through Sussex County. The insect targets Crapemyrtle tree and shrubberies- a popular plant in Sussex County.
They come from Asia and were first discovered in Sussex County in 2020. When the bug feeds, they make a sweet substance called honeydew. This honeydew attracts other pests like hornets and ants, as well as a fungus called sooty mold. This mold covers the plant and colors it black- preventing the plant from conducting photosynthesis.
Jeff Brothers with the Delaware Department of Agriculture, and he says that dealing with Crapemyrtle Bark Scale can be a challenge.
"With scales its common to have more than one generation per year," he said. "So treatment to control it with an insecticide can be difficult."
If you think your crapemyrtle tree has been infected by the bug you are asked to contact Delaware department of agriculture and your local garden shop for treatment of the plant.