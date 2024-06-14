MILLSBORO, Del. – On Thursday evening, a car crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Bay Farm Road sent one person to the hospital and was the cause of traffic backup.
June 13, at about 7:18 p.m., the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company was alerted to a car accident at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway and Bay Farm Road. The incident involved a collision between a maroon Buick Lacrosse and a black Mazda, leaving both cars inoperable.
Emergency response units from Indian River, including Rescue 80 from the Oak Orchard facility and Engine 80-1 from the Long Neck facility, were dispatched to the scene. Those agencies were joined by emergency medical service units from the Millsboro and Lewes fire departments, as well as the Delaware State Fire Police, said IRVFC.
One patient was transported to a nearby hospital for further observation said IRVFC. The Delaware State Fire Police managed traffic control throughout the duration of the incident. The emergency response crew undertook traffic control, fluid and debris recovery, car stabilization, patient stabilization as needed and overall incident mitigation efforts.
The Delaware State Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.