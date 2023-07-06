LEWES, Del. - A crash that took on Route 9 Wednesday evening was caused by an illegal u-turn, according to Delaware State Police.
They say a Porsche driven by an 84-year-old man was driving west just past Hopkins Dairy Farm when he suddenly pulled over on to the shoulder of the road.
Shortly after that, police say an Izuzu landscaping truck pulling a trailer was also driving west on Route 9. According to police, the Porsche began the u-turn at the same time, crashing in to the Izuzu's trailer.
Police say that the Porsche came to a stop diagonally across the roadway, and the Izuzu came to a stop on the shoulder.
According to police, the 84-year-old was evaluated by emergency medical services on the scene, but he was not transported. They say he was cited for making an illegal u-turn.