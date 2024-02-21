trooper truck crash

MILFORD, Del. - A serious crash involving a Delaware State Police Toyota Tacoma and a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 23-year-old woman from Lincoln led to the closure of Route 113 for several hours Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. According to troopers, the woman failed to yield in the turn lane onto Johnson Road and turned into the path of the unmarked trooper truck. This resulted in the truck overturning on its side.

There were two troopers inside the truck at the time of the accident. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle sustained critical injuries and was also taken to a hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.  