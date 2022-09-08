LINCOLN, De - A collision involving a school bus and another vehicle injured several people that required them to be taken to hospitals. According to the Ellendale Fire Company, no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.
The fire company received the call for the crash at 3:11 p.m. It happened in the northbound lane of US 113 where it intersects with Johnson Road in Lincoln. Route 113 was shut down while crews were working at the crash site.
Ellendale Fire says the people injured were taken to area hospitals and one had to helicoptered to Christiana in Newark.
Also assisting with the crash were the Carlisle Fire Company, Houston Volunteer Fire Company, and Sussex County EMS.