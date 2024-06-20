FELTON, Del. - The Felton Police Department has discovered a credit card skimming device at the Dollar General located at 369 Ludlow Lane in Felton.
The device, capable of stealing information from credit and debit cards, was found during an initial investigation. It is unknown at this time how long the device was active. Police urge people who have visited the Dollar General to monitor their accounts for any fraudulent transactions.
If any fraudulent activity is detected, individuals should contact their local police department. Shoppers who visited the Dollar General are advised to contact their banks as a precaution. The investigation is ongoing with the Felton Police Department.