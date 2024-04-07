BALTIMORE, Md.- Crews have started to remove containers from the M/V Dali, the ship that caused the deadly Key Bridge collapse.
According to Unified Command, extracting containers from the M/V Dali is integral to gaining access to parts of the Key Bridge currently resting on the ship. The process of transferring containers from the M/V Dali is expected to continue over the coming days, weather permitting.
On Saturday evening, the Unified Command noted it removed a substantial segment of Span 19, weighing 156 tons. This massive chunk is a big step to reopening the navigational channel to the Port of Baltimore.
While boat traffic is still routed through alternative channels, Unified Command says its seen a slight uptick in vessel transits. The agency says 32 vessels have gone through the area.
Coast Guard Capt. David O’Connell, the federal on-scene coordinator of the Unified Command, stated, “The Unified Command is diligently working on its primary objectives: clearing enough debris to reopen the channel to larger commercial vessels, refloating the M/V Dali, and continuing the search for missing persons. We are committed to achieving these goals safely and efficiently every day.”
Unified Command says recently people have tried to fly drones in the area, and reminds everyone that a 2000-yard maritime Safety Zone around the recovery efforts remains in effect, as does the Temporary Flight Restriction. This no-fly zone extends three nautical miles from the surface, up to and including 1,500 feet above ground level.
The Captain of the Port (COTP) has issued a Broadcast Notice to Mariners (BNM) via VHF-FM marine channel 16. Mariners are advised to monitor this channel for the latest updates regarding the incident.