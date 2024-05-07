BALTIMORE, Md.- Salvage operations continue at the site of the collapsed segment of Key Bridge, as crews prepare for the intricate task of removing the large bridge piece lying atop the M/V DALI, officials confirmed today.
The Key Bridge Unified Command, overseeing the operation, emphasized the complexity of the task, noting that before any removal can commence, salvage teams must conduct a thorough assessment of various risks. These include navigating around crushed containers, addressing hull damage, and managing shifts in the weight of the debris and ship.
In their meticulous preparation, specialized equipment has been deployed to monitor the positioning and movement of both the M/V DALI and the bridge wreckage. This includes six inclinometers placed strategically to measure tilt and ensure stability.
“We’ve got a total of six of, what we call, inclinometers that measure tilt on key locations of the span and key locations of the ship so we can watch how it’s pitching and rolling with tide, and wind,” said Rob Ruthledge, a contractor working for the Key Bridge Unified Command.
He added that sensors are in place to alert crews if the wreckage begins to shift unexpectedly and that strain gauges are being used to measure stress on the structures in real time during operations.
Efforts are also underway to clear bridge span 17, which rests against the opposite side of the M/V DALI, further complicating the salvage operation.
The Unified Command reiterated its commitment to reopening the Fort McHenry Channel as quickly and safely as possible and is providing regular updates on the progress of the operations.
A 2000-yard maritime Safety Zone has been established around the incident site to ensure the safety of personnel, vessels, and the marine environment. Within this zone, no vessel or individual can enter without explicit permission from the Captain of the Port (COTP) or their designated representative.
Additionally, a strict "No Drone Zone" enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration surrounds the area, with a radius of two nautical miles from the bridge's center and extending up to 1500 feet above ground level.
Authorities have warned of a zero-tolerance policy regarding unauthorized drone operations, with potential penalties including arrest, prosecution, and fines.