BOWERS, De - Officials say crews responded to a barge fire in Delaware Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard says a call came in around 1 a.m. Monday reporting the blaze about 9 miles south of Port Mahon. Officials say about six fire boats from local fire agencies were actively fighting the fire on the barge that was reportedly carrying household appliances for scrap. The Coast Guard also launched a boat crew to monitor and help. The Coast Guard says there are no injuries, no evidence of pollution impacting the waterway and the cause of the fire is not known. Boaters are asked to avoid the area.