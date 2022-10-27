OCEAN CITY, Md.- Crime is going down in Ocean City, and the numbers show it's been going down for years.
Looking at just the month of September, traffic stops in 2020 and 2021 were hitting nearly 2,000. This year, there were under 900.
A lot of people credit this with not having the unsanctioned car rally, H2Oi this September. It's not just September. Calls to 911 and crime in general have been decreasing this whole year.
Alcohol violations and domestic violence rates were up during the pandemic. As was friction between police and citizens, both nationally and in Ocean City.
In September 2020 there were over 700 city ordinance violations. September 2022, there were less than 200. Domestic assaults and disputes are down by nearly 20 over the last two years. It's a trend the police, and the community, hope to keep seeing.