Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 4 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean and Southeastern Burlington. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 4 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/11 PM 4.9 0.2 0.8 None 28/11 AM 6.5 1.8 1.1 Minor 29/12 AM 5.3 0.7 1.4 None 29/12 PM 6.5 1.8 1.2 Minor 30/12 AM 4.6 -0.0 1.0 None 30/01 PM 5.9 1.2 0.8 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/10 PM 4.8 0.2 0.7 None 28/10 AM 6.4 1.8 1.2 Minor 28/10 PM 4.9 0.3 1.1 None 29/11 AM 6.1 1.5 1.0 Minor 29/11 PM 4.5 -0.1 0.9 None 30/12 PM 5.7 1.1 0.8 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/10 PM 4.2 0.2 0.3 None 28/11 AM 5.8 1.8 0.8 Minor 28/11 PM 4.6 0.6 0.9 None 29/11 AM 5.5 1.5 0.6 Minor 30/12 AM 3.9 -0.1 0.4 None 30/12 PM 5.0 1.0 0.3 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/10 PM 5.1 0.0 0.6 None 28/10 AM 6.8 1.7 1.0 Minor 28/11 PM 5.4 0.3 1.1 None 29/11 AM 6.5 1.4 0.8 Minor 30/12 AM 4.7 -0.4 0.7 None 30/12 PM 6.2 1.1 0.7 Minor Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 27/10 PM 2.8 0.3 0.5 None 28/10 AM 4.0 1.5 0.9 Minor 28/11 PM 3.1 0.6 0.9 None 29/11 AM 3.7 1.2 0.7 Minor 30/12 AM 2.7 0.2 0.6 None 30/12 PM 3.3 0.8 0.5 None &&