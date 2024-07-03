Crime spree on Coastal Highway: Harassment and shooting arrests

Over four days, several major crimes occurred on Coastal Highway.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Over four days, several major crimes occurred on Coastal Highway.

Early Friday morning, Delaware State Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Big Chill Surf Cantina. The incident happened around 12:51 a.m. on June 28th. A 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg had already been taken to a nearby hospital by the time police arrived.

On Monday, Delaware State Police arrested 38-year-old Jordan Newberry of Delmar at Rehoboth Mall. He was charged with receiving stolen property and harassment. A trooper responded to a report around 12:35 p.m. about a man following a woman around the Walmart at Rehoboth Mall Boulevard.

Tune into CoastTV News at 5,6, and 11 to see how locals are reacting to this crime spree. 