CRISFIELD, Md. - A house fire in Crisfield has caused an estimated $125,000 in damages after smoke alarms failed to activate Wednesday night, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
According to the fire marshal, the fire started as a result of electrical service equipment at around 9:25 p.m. on February 22. They say it took 30 firefighters from the Crisfield Fire Department 45 minutes to control.
The office says that though the 2-story house had smoke alarms, they appeared to not be working.
They say they have determined the fire to be accidental.