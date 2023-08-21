CRISFIELD, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating the death of 34-year-old Kevin Lamont Jackson from Crisfield, after he was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
According to police, Jackson was found by Crisfield Police Officers on routine patrol. In the area of Charlotte Avenue, they say they spotted a car parked off the road. Police say they approached the drivers seat and found Jackson dead, with what appears to be gunshot wounds.
EMS pronounced him dead on the scene, says police. Maryland State Police say they obtained a search warrant and began collecting evidence from the scene.
They say Maryland State Police is leading the investigation at the request of the Crisfield Police Department.
Witnesses in the area and anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700. Callers can remain anonymous.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.