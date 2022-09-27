LEWES, Del. - Oktoberfest is traditionally held in Germany to celebrate the start of Autumn. The Crooked Hammock Brewery is putting a twist on that tradition and it starts this weekend.
Crooked Hammock employees were dressed in lederhosens on Monday as they made preparations for "Crooktoberfest." Festival attendees are welcome to wear costumes too.
The festivities kick off on Friday, September 30th. On October 8th there will be a stein-holding contest. Click here to sign up.
Throughout the event there will be live music, including a performance from the Fitzkee brothers. Organizers say it's a family friendly event for all ages. Oktoberfest themed foods are also on the menu.
"Instead of classic German food, this year we're going to be inspired by the Pennsylvania Dutch and do a little twist on Oktoberfest," says Crooked Hammock Brewery Founder Rich Garrahan. "It has a Pennsylvanan Dutch inspired menu with an awesome spaetzle dish, a Pennsylvania Dutch inspired charcuterie board and then also every year we release a marzen. This is Crooktoberfest, our marzen. It comes out this Friday, September 30th."
Crooktoberfest runs 10 days from September 30th through October 10th. The Crooked Hammock is teaming up with the Cape Henlopen State Park for another event. Bicyclists can ride through the park in the Tour de Friends event on October 2nd.