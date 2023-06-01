GEORGETOWN, Del. - The intersection of Cross Keys Road, Governor Stockley Road, and Hardscrabble Road is set to become an all way stop on Thursday, June 15 according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
They say the work to convert the intersection will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15, weather permitting, and will come with new signs and pavement markings.
The department says that flaggers will be on-site to direct drivers at the intersection. Drivers should use caution and lower their speed while in the work zones.