LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of John Cooper Road between Susan Beach Highway and Columbia Road all day on April 5th, weather permitting, for the installation of a crossroad pipe.
Detours include:
- Drivers traveling north on Waycross Road will turn right onto Ralphs Road, turn left onto Susan Beach Road, turn left onto Branch School Road, turn left onto Sharptown Rd, and turn left onto Columbia Road, returning to John Cooper Road.
- Drivers on northbound Columbia Road wanting to travel east on John Cooper Road will turn right onto Sharptown Rd, turn right onto Branch School Road, turn right onto Susan Beach Road, and turn right onto Ralphs Road, returning to John Cooper Road.
For more information, visit DelDOT's website at www.deldot.gov.