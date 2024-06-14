GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of Johnson Road between Lawson Road and Avalon Road starting on Monday.
This closure allows workers to complete the installation of a crossroad pipe. DelDOT recommends following these detours:
Eastbound drivers on Johnson Road will make a right turn onto Avalon Road, a left turn onto Lawson Road and return to Johnson Road.
- Westbound drivers on Johnson Road will make a left turn onto Lawson Road, right turn onto Avalon Road and return to Johnson Road.
Weather permitting, the work is expected to last from June 24 through Friday, July 5. More information can be found at deldot.gov.