Starting next week.Mission Road, between Rt. 24 and Revel Road will close starting on Tuesday, November 1st through Friday, December 2nd.
According DELDOT, work will be performed by Mumford and Miller and consist of removing and replacing crossroad pipes.
Detour: Motorists desiring to travel southeast on Mission Road will continue south on Rt. 24, turn right on Nine Foot Road, turn left onto Revel Road and follow back to Mission Road.
Motorists wanting to travel northwest on Mission Road will continue south on Revel Road, turn right onto Nine Foot Road, turn right onto Rt. 30 and follow back to Mission Road