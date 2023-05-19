Cruisin' OC Brings in Classic Cars for the Weekend

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Cruisin' OC is back in full swing in Ocean City. The event brings classic cars from all across the country to the coast.
The five day event includes movie nights, vendors and the car competition, judging the classic cars in different categories.
For Bill Johnson, a upstate New York native, he has been coming the 7 hours from his home to Cruisin' OC for some years now. He's not a stranger to retro cars, he owns a 1940 red Chevy pick up truck which he drove to the event and is apart of the competition.
Johnson said his classic car means a lot to him, "I'm retired and this is my dream car, it's just a nice sweet ride."
But no matter where he goes in his hot rod its still the people he meets that make it worthwhile.
"When somebody comes up here at the end shows or event saying this is a beautiful truck, this is a beautiful ride and that's really makes me glow inside," Johnson said.
The last day of Cruisin' OC will be Sunday May 21 ending at 2pm.