Cruisin' Ocean City Kicks Off

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Cruisin' Ocean City is expected to bring in thousands of visitors for a weekend full of events.
This event will feature over 3,000 hot rods, customs, classics and trucks. While the main events will take place at the beachside Inlet Parking lot, which is located along the historic OC boardwalk, and at the Ocean City Convention Center, there will be various car shows citywide. There will also be entertainment, boardwalk parades, special guests, featured cars, live music, celebrities and more.
The town will be designated a special event zone beginning Tuesday, May 16 through Sunday.
Speed limits within the zone will be reduced and fines for violations will be increased. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a construction zone, violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest.
During this time frame, visitors should expect to see a significant police presence as officers from multiple agencies, including the Maryland State Police and the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, will assist the Ocean City Police Department in enforcing traffic laws. In addition, traffic congestion and alternate traffic patterns are anticipated throughout the weekend.
A popular event as part of Cruisin Ocean City is always the special Boardwalk Parades which will take Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings from 27th street to the Inlet. Parades are scheduled to begin at 8am but sometimes start a little early if traffic gets backed up.
On Sunday the Grand Finale Awards will take place at 2pm on the Inlet Stage. Throughout the 4 day event over 500 trophies, plaques and awards will be presented.
