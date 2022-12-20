DOVER, Del. - Based on the needs for operation, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has announced that the Curative COVID-19 testing sites all over Delaware will close down on December 28th.
The Curative closures come as a result of their contract with the State ending on the 28th, with the company electing not to renew. DPH says that some sites, like the one at the University of Delaware, have already closed down, while the ones at Delaware State Service Centers will close Friday, December 23rd.
“We greatly appreciate the incredible support and service that Curative has provided to the residents of Delaware throughout the pandemic,” said DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. “We recognize that some people may be concerned about this change, but we want to reassure Delawareans that there remains ample access to COVID-19 testing in the state. DPH will continue to support federal programs that facilitate testing and treatments, continue to offer free testing at public health clinics, and inform the public about how to obtain at-home test kits, in most cases, for free. Testing remains a critical tool for detecting COVID-19 in patients, leading to faster treatment. Through our community partners we will continue to meet public health needs. Getting vaccinated is still the most effective way to help protect yourself against severe COVID-19 illness and death, and we encourage Delawareans to speak with their health care provider to discuss available options.”
DPH says that there are still several other testing options in the state, giving these tips on accessing them:
- Search their online testing locator at de.gov/gettested for other available testing locations such as pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers or provider offices.
Most sites will require a person to show their insurance card. Those without insurance will be charged. Often, medically necessary tests will be no charge, but non-medically necessary testing could cost $130 or more for people who are uninsured. Contact the site in advance to confirm insurance requirements.
Those who need test results for travel should search the testing locator to find out which sites offer PCR tests, as rapid antigen tests are not accepted to satisfy federal travel requirements. DPH suggests individuals contact the location directly to learn more about result turn-around times.
Contact your primary care provider.
Those who are uninsured and underinsured can visit a DPH Public Health Clinic for free testing.
- Secure an at-home test kit.
- The White House just announced that it is making up to four free at-home tests per household available on Covidtest.gov. Tests will be mailed to your home after registration.
- Insured individuals are eligible for up to eight free at-home tests per covered member per month. Most people with a health plan can go online, or to a pharmacy or store to get an at-home COVID-19 test at no cost, either through reimbursement or free of charge through their insurance. Learn more details here.
- Medicare Part B Recipients – Delawareans with Medicare Part B, including those enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, have access to over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at no cost. The initiative continues until the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. People with Medicare can get up to eight tests per calendar month from participating pharmacies and health care providers.
- Community Organizations – They can order cases of free at-home test kits from DPH to distribute within your communities by filling out this form: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/177/2020/10/SHOC-Resource-Request-Form.pdf and emailing it to dhss06sg_shoc_operations@delaware.gov . If organizations have questions about completing the form, they can email the staff at SHOC operations using the email address indicated for submitting the form, and staff will assist them.
- At-home test kits are available for purchase at pharmacies, grocery stores and many other locations throughout the state. Most fall in the range of between $10 and $25.
DPH also reminds the public that they should not go to the ER just for a COVID test. They say hospitals are managing heavy volumes of patient visits for influenza and other respiratory viruses right now, so a COVID-test in and of itself is not considered an emergency. That being said, they say you should visit an ED if you are having chest pains or difficulty breathing, have serious burns, or broken bones. They say that in the event that you need PCR test so you can get COVID treatment prescribed for you, visit https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/covid-19-treatment-options/ and learn more about Test to Treat resources in the State.
People with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, people who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are:
- Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please dial or text 9-1-1.
DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.