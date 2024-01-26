SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - DelDOT says it will be adding a cable barrier in addition to existing ones following three deadly accidents where cars ran off the road and into incoming traffic.
Route 1 from Milford up to Magnolia could look different come February. Cable barriers will span the 18 miles of highway to prevent more deadly accidents from crossovers.
Ivan Garcia, who lives in Milford, said he sees drivers purposely drive on the grass median.
"I see people crossing all the time, especially when they're coming from gas stations. They cross the street for the other side, so I feel like that could be bad," he said. "Obviously, you don't want people to die, so I feel like its an amazing project."
The $6 million construction is just a part of DelDOT's plans to lower instances of crossing Route 1 with barriers or overpasses.
"We're looking at places where we can continue to eliminate them. And, moving into Sussex County, we've got numerous projects," said C.R. McLeod, spokesperson for DelDOT. "We've got the routes 1 and 16 project underway. We'll have the the Cave Neck and Route 1 project, and the Route 1 and Minos Conaway projects. All those are designed to eliminate cross traffic going across Route 1."
Despite their good intentions, some drivers say these plans come as a major inconvenience to their commutes.
"I know there are a lot of people who come here in the morning and get their coffee, get their gas, and they rely on that U-turn right there across the street to make it down south again."
DelDOT said roadwork is to begin mid-February, with a completion expected in April 2025.