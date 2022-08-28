REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Sunday, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and the Lewes Fire Department responded to a fire at the restaurant, Thompson Island Brewing Company.
Officials say smoke and flames were coming from an exhaust hood on the roof right before noon Sunday. A wood burning grill unit was extinguished, and fire fighters were able to contain the fire to the hood system on the roof.
All customers were evacuated from the restaurant. The Delaware State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.