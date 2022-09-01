Cyclist Safety in Question After an Accident in Long Neck

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Pedestrian and biker safety is being questioned after a cyclist was hit in Long Neck on Route 24.
Max Siegrist's bike was split in two after Wednesday's accident. Today, he is thanking his lucky stars that he is alive.
"At that given moment yesterday, [I] definitely have to consider myself one of the luckiest humans alive," Siegrist said.
His biggest heartache lies in the fact that the car that hit him and the one that he was catapulted into both drove away.
"Accidents happen, right? That is fine. But do I have ill will because they just kept on going? Absolutely," Siegrist said.
After the accident, his mom, Emily Siegrist, is looking for answers.
"[I am feeling] a little bit of rage and outrage that I live in a community in with not one but two people that were involved in an accident and left the scene," Siegrist said.
Others said the infrastructure in place for bicycles is not up to par.
John Lehne owns 302 Bicycles in Milton. He said they still have a long way to go.
"You are getting some more bike lanes. It is definitely getting better but it is lacking in the backroads and side streets and stuff like that," Lehne said.
Leonard DeMalto with the Delaware State Police said these types of incidents increase every summer.
"With summers in the past, we see more incidents of crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists and people on mopeds--just because there are more of them out and about in the summer months," DeMalto said.
As her son picks up the pieces to his bicycle, Emily Siegrist urging people to do better.
"There are no bike lanes on 24. there are wide shoulders in parts but with all the construction--and maybe there should be road signs that say -- like led signs that say watch for bikers," Siegrist said.