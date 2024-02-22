DOVER, Del. - Gov. John Carney plans to nominate Cynthia Karnai to serve as director of the Delaware State Housing Authority, according to an announcement Tuesday. Karnai would replace Eugene Young, who will step down from this position next month.
Young is currently running for Delaware's lone seat in U.S. Congress against Treasurer Colleen Davis and Delaware Senator Sarah McBride. He has led the housing authority since 2021.
"I am grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary period in the agency's history," Young said in Tuesday's announcement. "I will carry the values and lessons learned from these efforts into the next phase of my career."
Karnai is the current deputy director of the Delaware State Housing Authority and has been in this role since 2022. Before that, she spent 16 years as the agency's COO and director of housing finance, roles in which she oversaw operations and guided homeownership and foreclosure prevention.
Karnai will serve as acting director of the agency following Young's departure on March 8. Her nomination by the governor must be approved by the Delaware Senate.