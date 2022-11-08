Democrat Russ Huxtable won the District 6 Senate Race in Delaware after Republican opponent Steve Smyk chose to concede.
Democrat Russ Huxtable is from Lewes. He is the former Vice President/COO of the Milford Housing Development Corporation. Huxtable is a past member of the Governors Council On Housing and completed his third term as a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Advisory Council. Huxtable also wants to address growth and development.
“Making sure we have funds for open space preservation, affordable housing, clean water, stuff for the environment," Huxtable said, "all of those things are what really matter because this is a campaign about community and what matters to this community.”
This district represents Milton, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach.