Democrat Stell Parker Selby, from Milton, has won the District 20 Representative seat. She is a teacher and administrator in the Cape Henlopen School District and previously served as School Board President in the district. Selby is focused on human rights, healthcare access, and development.
“If we keep doing a lot of overdevelopment and not smart development," said Selby, "we are going to ruin our environment.”
This district serves Lewes, Milton, Harbeson.
She beats out Dallas Wingate (R) 51% to 49%. Selby says Dallas Wingate conceded.