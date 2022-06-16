DELAWARE - People who benefit from the Deferred Action for Early Childhood program -- or DACA-- are marking ten years since the program started. Many of those recipients are here in Delaware, calling it a decade of a temporary fix to a bigger problem and unfulfilled promises.
"Since then America has been the only place we call home," said Indira Islas, who was brought to the U.S. undocumented at 6-years-old.
She says she's grateful for DACA and its legal protection for the past 10 years.
This has allowed her to get a Bachelors degree in biology at Delaware State University.
"I recently graduated with my masters in public health and health policy at George Washington University and I will begin a fellowship working in congress starting in August," explained Islas.
But these accomplishments could come to a halt, as her legal protection is only temporary.
"We would love to be citizens one day," she added.
The DACA program and finding a permanent solution to the thousands in it has faced several legal challenges throughout the years.
Last year, a U.S. District Court Judge ruled the program was unlawful and others opposed are saying it entices illegal migration.
Currently the program has a pause on accepting new applicants, like Islas' sister, who is currently 19-years-old and can't drive a car or work due to her legal status.
Bryant Garcia with the non-profit in Georgetown La Esperanza, works with many DACA recipients across Delaware.
He says in some cases there are other avenues of legal protection.
"We've seen many of their situations change where they become eligible for Green Cards," said Garcia.
Garcia adds that it is important everyone needing legal assistance should seek help because every case is different.
"It's hard to be able to plan for our future even in just the next 6 months when DACA is just so uncertain," said Islas.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals is set to consider Texas' lawsuit challenging DACA on July 6th and Dreamers say they don't expect a decision until September.