DAGSBORO, Del. - Dagsboro is the latest coastal town to consider banning marijuana. According to town documents, an ordinance prohibiting the production and sale of the drug in town is scheduled to be discussed Monday night.
Rehoboth Beach and Bethany Beach passed approved similar ordinances Aug. 18 banning marijuana businesses like retail stores and manufacturing facilities. Ocean City and Dewey Beach moved to restrict pot shortly after it was legalized. Other coastal communities like Lewes have had discussions on potential marijuana bans, but nothing has been passed yet.
Dagsboro's town council meeting begins at 6 p.m.