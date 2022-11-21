DAGSBORO, Del. - A camper fire sent a man with critical injuries to a burn center and caused an estimated $10,000 in damage around 3:15 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Office of the Delaware State Fire Marshal.
The fire occurred in the 32000 block of DuPont Blvd in Dagsboro early this morning. A 46-year-old man was airlifted to Christiana Hospital with burns and fractures and then was transported to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania. He is in critical condition.
The owner of the camper told WRDE that he thought it was a squatter was living inside the camper to escape the cold.
Homeless advocates like Jim Martin said it is a common occurrence during the winter months.
"That is really what they are trying to do they are not trying to cause any harm I don't think. They are just trying to get out of the cold so they don't freeze," Martin said.
Several RVs were burned during this fire that took place in a wooded area off of Route 113.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.