FRANKFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced that Daisey Street, between Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) and Clayton Avenue, will be closing for pipe installation.
DelDOT says the closure will go from Monday, December 5th to Friday, December 9th. They say Mumford and Miller will be performing the work.
DelDOT offers the following detours:
Drivers heading north and south on US Rt. 113 using the east-heading side of Daisy Street will be detoured to Frankford Ave. back to Daisy Street.
Drivers using Daisy Street heading east will be detoured south on Frankford Ave, back to US Rt. 113 north or south.