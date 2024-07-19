SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Democratic Party candidate Dana Paskins has withdrawn from the Sussex County Council District 3 election as of July 15.
According to the Delaware Department of Elections, Paskins filed for candidacy in March. This means the race will now be between democratic candidate Jane Gruenebaum, who entered the race earlier in July, and republican candidate Mark Schaeffer, who entered in Februrary but was first elected to the council in 2020. Gruenebaum is the co-founder of the Sussex Preservation Coalition.
District 3 includes towns and cities on the coast in northeastern Sussex County. Some of these communities are Broadkill Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres, Lewes, Long Neck, Primehook Beach, Rehoboth Beach and Slaughter Beach.
The Sussex County Council election is on Nov. 5.