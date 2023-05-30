REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The beaches were closed to swimming in Rehoboth Beach today due to rough surf. Strong east winds from a storm system that has been sitting off the Mid-Atlantic coast over the past several days has resulted in these rough conditions.
Stepping onto the beach today was like you were being put into a sand blaster as the winds whipped the sand into your face. These strong winds have created dangerous rip currents, very high surf, and even cliffs on freshly replenished beaches.
“With wind like this, this is when we get big waves. A lot more rip currents happen on days like today.”, explained Rehoboth Beach Patrolman Zach Stevenson.
Zach told WRDE that on days as rough as today, the job of lifeguards is more preventative life guarding. This preventative lifeguarding did not make some beachgoers, who are only in town for a few days, thrilled.
“I feel like, if you’re a strong swimmer, you should be able to go out all the way.”, explained Mike Wert, a swimmer who was called into shore by a Rehoboth Beach lifeguard.
Numerous rescues have happened over the last several days due to the dangerous surf conditions. Rehoboth Beach Patrol will be continually monitoring conditions throughout the week and will determine if the waters are safe for swimming around 9:30 a.m. each day.