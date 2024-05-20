DELAWARE- Delaware Transit Corporation announced DART's Beach Bus services will start again on May 20. The agency says daily operations will run through Sunday, September 8. The service will cover many coastal destinations including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and more. All buses are Americans with Disabilities Act accessible and equipped with bike racks. The Beach Bus routes will offer increased frequency from early morning to late night, as locals and visitors will navigate the coast this summer.
DART encourages travelers to utilize the Rehoboth Park & Ride and Lewes Transit Center for easy access and free parking. Officials say there is a one-way cash fare of $2, and various discounts available for students, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. For frequent riders, there are options such as the $4 Daily Pass, $16 7-Day Pass, and $60 30-Day Pass. Notably, Route 204 and Route 208 will extend services to key locations, including the Rehoboth Park & Ride, outlets along Coastal Highway, and connections to Ocean City, MD. Route 305 Beach Connection offers a motor coach experience for those traveling from Wilmington. Riders can plan their trips, track buses in real-time, and pay fares effortlessly using the free DART Transit and DART Pass mobile apps. Detailed route and fare information is available here.