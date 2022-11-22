DELAWARE - Delaware Area Regional Transit (DART) has announced that there will be no fixed route or paratransit service on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving day.
DART says that the SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line will run on the weekend/holiday schedule, so train passengers are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.
According to DART, both they and SEPTA will operate on their normal schedule on Black Friday.
For more information, DART says to visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the contactless mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android), says DART.