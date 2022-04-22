DELAWARE - DART First State is offering free rides on Friday in honor of Earth Day. They're also calling it "Try Transit Day" to encourage new riders to dump the pump, saving money and the planet.
The idea is that more people on public transits means less cars on the road, and in turn, less greenhouse gas emissions. That's not just on Earth day, but long-term if those who take advantage of the Try Transit Day deal stick around.
According to DART, a full bus equals dozens of pounds less of carbon dioxide.
"It's estimated that just one bus full of riders equals to 45 cars on the road," said DART Marketing and Outreach Supervisor, Lerrissa Boardley. "So that's a lot, you know, that we can get people into the bus and out of their cars and they can do it for free."
Plus, amidst high gas prices, DART says public transit saves money.
The idea of Try Transit Day is to attract new customers, while bringing back former customers and making them comfortable taking public transit again. The timing of the campaign comes the same week the TSA lifted mask requirements on public transportation.
"It's perfect timing," Boardley said. "In my opinion, I think it's a great way for people to feel comfortable. They don't have to wear their mask on public transit now. That mandate according to the TSA has ended, and people can be comfortable to ride public transit. And we still take many efforts and making sure that we keep our buses clean."
DART says they also commit themselves to the environment by using propane-only buses, as well as having several electric buses. They've committed to making 10% of their bus fleet electric-powered by next year.
Rides are free for everyone across the state Friday on all DART vehicles, including Paratransit and DART Connect.